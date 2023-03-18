Jurassic Park's Sam Neill reveals he's been diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer, says 'pleased to be alive'

Actor Sam Neill revealed that he has been diagnosed by stage 3 cancer since a year. Ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? the Jurassic Park actor is opening up about his stage 3 blood cancer diagnosis for the first time. (Also read: Bruce Willis is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, announces family) Sam Neill opened up for the first time about his cancer diagnosis.

The actor said that while he was busy doing press for Jurassic World Dominion last year, he had swollen glands after which he went for treatment, when it was revealed that he had three blood cancer, specifically, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. The actor also revealed that he goes for chemotherapy once a month, a process that will likely continue for the rest of his life.

In a new interview for The Guardian, the actor who shot to fame as Dr. Alan Grant in the 1993 film Jurassic Park, told that he is "possibly dying" from the cancer he has. He said, "I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments. But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends."

Sam further said that he never though he would write a book but things began to change with time, “I mean, I can’t pretend that the last year hasn’t had its dark moments, but those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive… I never had any intention to write a book. But as I went on and kept writing, I realized it was actually sort of giving me a reason to live and I would go to bed thinking, 'I'll write about that tomorrow … that will entertain me.' And so it was a lifesaver really, because I couldn't have gone through that with nothing to do, you know."

Sam Neill's memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? hits bookshelves on March 21.

