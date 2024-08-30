Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
Keep reading to know the exact release date and time of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268, which is the manga's one of the final four
With just four chapters left in what has been a years-long saga, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are on the edge of their seats. As the beloved Shonen manga is headed towards an epic ending, the plot line is becoming more fast-paced than ever. In the previous issue, fans saw Yuji and co. unleashing devastating blows on Sukuna. The Black Flash in the final chapter has left readers anticipating what's next. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release of JJK Chapter 268:
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 release date and time
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 is set to arrive on Monday, September 2, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release this weekend for audiences in the US. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the release schedule based on your time zone below.
|Time zone
|Time
|Date
|Day
|PDT
|8:00 am
|September 1
|Sunday
|EDT
|10:00 am
|September 1
|Sunday
|CDT
|11:00 am
|September 1
|Sunday
|GMT
|3:00 pm
|September 1
|Sunday
|IST
|8:30 pm
|September 1
|Sunday
|ACST
|12:30 am
|September 2
|Monday
ALSO READ: Capcom Fighting Collection 2: Game details, release window, announcement trailer and more
Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268?
Fans can read the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 on the official Manga Plus website and app. Alternatively, the chapter can also be accessed via the Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ App and the Viz media website. However, it is important to note that the latter requires a paid subscription plan.
What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268?
As the manga nears its conclusion, the plot is expected to become more intense with each passing chapter. In the previous chapter, fans witnessed a shocking turn of events as Nobara used Resonance on Sukuna's final finger despite having been awake for barely an hour.
Considering how the final panel ended abruptly with Yuji unleashing a strong Black Flash on the King of Curses, Chapter 268 is likely to go forward with the fight sequence. However, there is also a strong possibility of a potential flashback into Sukuna's past. With his death finally lurking, this would be the perfect time for Gege Akutami to delve deeper into the evil antagonist's backstory.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.