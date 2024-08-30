Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

With just four chapters left in what has been a years-long saga, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are on the edge of their seats. As the beloved Shonen manga is headed towards an epic ending, the plot line is becoming more fast-paced than ever. In the previous issue, fans saw Yuji and co. unleashing devastating blows on Sukuna. The Black Flash in the final chapter has left readers anticipating what's next. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release of JJK Chapter 268: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 is set to arrive in a few days time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 is set to arrive on Monday, September 2, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release this weekend for audiences in the US. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the release schedule based on your time zone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 am September 1 Sunday EDT 10:00 am September 1 Sunday CDT 11:00 am September 1 Sunday GMT 3:00 pm September 1 Sunday IST 8:30 pm September 1 Sunday ACST 12:30 am September 2 Monday

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268?

Fans can read the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 on the official Manga Plus website and app. Alternatively, the chapter can also be accessed via the Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ App and the Viz media website. However, it is important to note that the latter requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268?

As the manga nears its conclusion, the plot is expected to become more intense with each passing chapter. In the previous chapter, fans witnessed a shocking turn of events as Nobara used Resonance on Sukuna's final finger despite having been awake for barely an hour.

Considering how the final panel ended abruptly with Yuji unleashing a strong Black Flash on the King of Curses, Chapter 268 is likely to go forward with the fight sequence. However, there is also a strong possibility of a potential flashback into Sukuna's past. With his death finally lurking, this would be the perfect time for Gege Akutami to delve deeper into the evil antagonist's backstory.