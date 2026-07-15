Mouni Roy fumes as paparazzi continue filming her inside her car, angrily tells them ‘band karo’

Actor Mouni Roy lost her cool during a recent outing with actor Anusha Dandekar after an uncomfortable encounter with the paparazzi. A video from the evening, which is now widely circulating on social media, shows the actor getting visibly frustrated as photographers continued filming and clicking pictures even after she got inside her car. In fact, Mouni can be seen snapping at the photographers, asking them to stop recording and give her some space. On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Varun Dhawan’s film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Mouni Roy snaps On Tuesday, Mouni was spotted stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra with Anusha. Several videos of the duo exiting the venue surfaced on social media and grabbed attention for capturing Mouni losing her cool with the paparazzi during the outing.

In the clip, Mouni can be seen stepping out of a restaurant when she was surrounded by paparazzi eager to capture her photos and videos. While the actor initially made her way towards her car without reacting, she soon appeared visibly uncomfortable as the photographers continued filming her relentlessly, even after she sat inside her car.

After settling into her car, Mouni repeatedly told the photographers, "Band karo (Stop it)”, urging them to stop filming. The photographers were seen continuing to record her despite her request.

She continued to remain furious about it and kept on telling the photographers to stop. Her friend Anusha tried to calm the situation and gestured to the photographers to stop filming and appeared to reassure Mouni before their car drove away. Mouni, who opted for a black dress paired with a minimal, no-makeup look, has not reacted publicly to the viral video yet.