Suraj Nambiar reacts to rumours amid divorce with Mouni Roy: ‘Innocent friends had nothing to do with this'

Days after actor Mouni Roy confirmed her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, Suraj has now publicly addressed the growing speculation surrounding their breakup. In a strongly worded statement shared online, he dismissed rumours about alimony disputes, third-party involvement and alleged conflict between the former couple. His response comes after multiple reports and social media discussions began circulating online following news of their separation earlier this week. Suraj Nambiar reacts to ‘third party’ rumours amid divorce with Mouni Roy: ‘There is no truth to any claims’. (Instagram)

Suraj Nambiar calls rumours malicious Addressing the speculation directly, Suraj said several stories being circulated online were completely false and irresponsible. Calling out what he described as fabricated narratives, he wrote, “Baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

He further clarified that the decision to separate was mutual and made respectfully by both parties. “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other’s wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left atone,” he added.

Dragging other people into this is not cool Suraj also expressed disappointment over innocent people being dragged into the ongoing speculation. Without taking names, he urged people to stop involving friends and acquaintances in stories that have no connection to the separation. “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it,” he said.

He also criticised sections of the media for publishing unverified claims without proper fact-checking. “Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do,” his statement further read.

Suraj concluded the note by requesting privacy and asking people to respect the joint statement previously released by the former couple. Interestingly, Mouni Roy later reposted the same statement on her Instagram story.