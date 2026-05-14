Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar confirm split after 4 years of marriage; slam ‘sensationalised’ rumours

After days of rumours about their split, actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar confirm that they’re headed for divorce after four years of marriage. On Thursday, the duo released a joint note on Instagram confirming the news and slamming ‘sensationalised’ rumours about their marriage. Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumours of divorce.

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar confirm divorce Mouni and Suraj turned off the comments after they released a note in a joint post on Instagram. “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop. Love, Suraj & Mouni.” they wrote on the caption.

In their note, they confirm that they are getting divorced, writing, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

They also slammed attempts to sensationalise their marriage, writing, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.”

They ended the note with, “At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj.”