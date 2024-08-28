Capcom Fighting Collection 2: Game details, release window, announcement trailer and more

Capcom is evoking nostalgia in the gaming community with another collection of classic fighting games. The Japanese video game company unveiled the announcement trailer for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 on Tuesday, August 27, as part of a Nintendo Direct. It features eight cult classics, including Power Stone and Project Justice, that failed to garner a remake or re-release since their original launch. Here's all you need to know about Capcom's latest offering: Capcom unveils announcement trailer for its Fighting Collection 2(Capcom)

What games are included in Capcom Fighting Collection 2?

The collection features eight cult classic fighting games that are:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 Capcom Fighting Evolution Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER Project Justice Power Stone Power Stone 2 Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

What are the new features in latest collection?

Similar to its predecessor, the newest Capcom fighting collection is packed with several exciting features like “EX settings, various display filters, a training mode, the ability to save mid-game, and one button special attacks,” per Game Rant. Each game is playable online with a rollback netcode. In the online mode, players will have access to leaderboards, casual matches, ranked play, and lobbies.

Capcom's latest fighting collection also comes with extended language support for 14 languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Arabic, according to Gematsu.

When is Capcom Fighting Collection 2 releasing?

While the developers have yet to set a concrete release date, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is expected to arrive in 2025. It will mark the first time that the eight fighting classics will launch on modern platforms like PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for PC.