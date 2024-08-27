WWE legend Sid Vicious dies at 63 after tragic years-long battle with cancer

Sidney “Sid” Raymond Eudy, popularly known by his ring names Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid, has died at the age of 63 after a years-long battle with cancer. The WWE star's passing was confirmed by his family in a statement issued Monday. Eudy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sabrina Paige, and their sons Gunnar and Frank. WWE legend Sid Eudy AKA Sid Vicious has died at 63 after years-long cancer battle

Gunnar Eudy announced his father's death via a Facebook post that read, “I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years.” Calling him “a man of strength, kindness, and love,” Gunnar added that Sid's “presence will be greatly missed.”

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support,” the statement concluded. Eudy was the world champion in WWF (now WWE) and WCW twice and was also a two-time USWA heavyweight champion.

In honour of Eudy's wrestling career spanning decades, WWE said it was “saddened” by his tragic demise. “WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans,” the production company said in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Tributes pour in for Sid Eudy after his tragic death

Shortly after the news about Eudy's death was made public, tributes from the wrestling community started pouring on social media. Booker T. Huffman, two-time WWE Hall of Famer, wrote on X, “Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. #RIPSid”

American professional wrestler Marc Mero wrote, “So sad to hear that friend and wrestling superstar Sid Eudy (Sid Vicious & Sid Justice) has passed away at 63 from cancer. He was one of the first wrestlers I wrestled when I was trying out for WCW. What a great guy. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and his millions of fans.”