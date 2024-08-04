WWE SummerSlam 2024 Live Updates: Roman Reigns return likely during Solo Sikoa vs Cody Rhodes main event

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Live Updates: Many wouldn't have realised but it's already been four months since WrestleMania. Which can only mean one thing. We are into the biggest part of the summer, and if you're a wrestling fan… Oh yes! You guessed it right. We are here for WWE SummerSlam. WWE's second-biggest Pay Per View of the Year, which if reports are to be believed, like WrestleMania is being considered to evolve into a two-night affair is finally here. And going by the type of matches that are lined-up, you've got to believe this is a mini-WrestleMania of sorts....Read More

WWE has undergone a storyline since Mania 40. In the absence of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa has assembled his own faction, known as Bloodline 2.0, comprising his cousins Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu. The four of them together have ran roughshod of Friday Night SmackDown over anyone that's come in their way, including the wiseman and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. And on WWE's biggest night of the Summer, Solo and his henchmen plan on taking down the biggest thorn in the Bloodline's eyes – the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who beat Solo's cousin four months ago in Philadelphia.

Besides the Bloodline, the Intercontinental Championship is on the line when Sami Zayn defends the title against Bron Breakker. The hottest thing in WWE right now, Breakker has been on a mission to take that title away from Zayn, who won in by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania. After wreaking havoc on NXT, Breakker's main roster debut with Raw and the booking has been strong. He may have lost his last opportunity against Sami, but at the Cleveland Brown Stadium, Zayn better watch out.

And of course, there is CM Punk. There is Drew McIntyre. And there is Seth Freaking Rollins. The mind cannot think of a recent feud that had more bad blood and personal strings attached as Punk vs McIntyre. Punk's much-awaited return to the WWE last November turned out anti-climactic as he was put on the shelf injured. In between, things between Punk and McIntyre heated up, to the extent that Punk ensured that as long as he is breathing in and breathing out, Drew would never be champion. Punk has lived up to his end of the bargain and wants to get McIntyre out of his way once and for all, but it's easier said than done, more so with a certain Visionary lurking in the background.

Speaking of lurking, Liv Morgan tried to do that and get under the skin of Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom almost fell for it, before Rhea Ripley returned after an injury layoff to claim something she never lost. While she was gone, Liv cashed in and won the Women's World Heavyweight champion, she also knows that MAMI wants it back. Amid all the chaos, keep an eye on Dom. The man hasn't exactly been a saint to be honest in dealing with Liv either. Rhea isn't the only member of The Judgment Day on the SummerSlam match card. Damien Priest faces the stiffest and most physical test of his career as he tries to defend the world heavyweight title against the longest reigning IC champion, Gunther.

The 37th edition of WWE SummerSlam, will be brought to you live from Cleveland, Ohio, only second time the PPV comes to the city and the first since 1996. SummerSlam has had a huge significance in WWE history, leaving behind a slew of memorable matches. The Undertaker vs Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1998. The Rock vs Triple H the same year. The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels' return after 4 years from injury. The two best of their generation AJ Styles and John Cena finally having their singles match. You name it and SummerSlam has delivered. This is the first SummerSlam of the TKO era, and with business booming, nothing can be off the charts.

Below are a few pointers regarding WWE SummerSlam 2024:

- Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa (along with The Bloodline)

- Liv Morgan challenged by Rhea Ripley for the Women' World Heavyweight title

- Bronn Breakker takes on Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title

- Months of animosity will finally be addressed in the ring as CM Punk and Drew McIntyre get their hands on each other.

- The world heavyweight title will also be decided in what is expected to an intense and physical showdown between reigning champions Damien Priest and Gunther.