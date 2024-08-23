A week after Neha Sangwan stayed up all night to make a garland of currency notes to welcome her idol, Vinesh Phogat, the youngster gave an even bigger gift to the champion wrestler by winning the Under-17 World title in the 57 kg category. Neha, who hails from Balai, the village of Vinesh in Haryana, registered a victory by technical superiority (10-0) over Japan’s So Tsutsui in Amman, Jordan, in the final to become world champion on Thursday. Neha Sangwan, wrestler who welcomed Vinesh Phogat with currency garland, becomes U-17 world champion days after warcry

It came a few days after Vinesh, who returned to India after a massive heartbreak at the Paris Olympics 2024, made an earnest plea for more and more young girls to take up wrestling. Neha, who played a leading role in giving a hero's welcome to Vinesh in Balai, took the champion wrestler's word to heart and delivered a match-winning performance within a week.

“It’s a huge thing for me and this title is for Vinesh didi and all the women wrestlers. Vinesh didi remains an inspiration for us all and this world title will inspire the women wrestlers back in Balali village as well India too,” Neha told The Indian Express from Jordan after the final bout.

Neha's father Amit Kumar Sangwan said it was yet to sink on that his daughter is now a junior level world champion.

“Neha had spent the whole afternoon getting the garland made for Vinesh’s welcome last week. When she had gone on stage, Vinesh would tell her that girls like her should complete her dream. To see Neha win her first world title would have made Vinesh happy too today. It’s a special feeling for the whole of Balali village too,” Sangwan, a former sarpanch of the village, said.

Neha's wrestling journey began in 2016 when her father enrolled her in coach Mahavir Phogat's academy in Jhojhu Kalan. She quickly made a name for herself, winning junior national medals and becoming a Haryana state champion. Seeking new challenges, Neha switched to the Krishan akhada, where coach Sajan Singh Mandola refined her skills. Mandola focused on strengthening her defense, which had been a weakness, by increasing her speed and agility through rigorous training.

Neha's hard work paid off, earning her the Asian Under-15 title in 2019 and a bronze medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Turkey. Her success continued this year, winning the Asian U-17 Wrestling Championship in Jordan and culminating in her recent world championship title. Neha credits Vinesh Phogat, a renowned wrestler from her village, as a source of inspiration. Vinesh's achievements and encouragement have motivated Neha to strive for Olympic greatness, echoing the sentiment that "if we can emulate her even in a small way, we would be glad."

Three other Indian wrestlers Aditi Kumari (43 kg), Pulkit (65 kg) and Mansi Lather (73 Kg) too won the titles in their respective categories on Thursday.