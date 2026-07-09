'Where is the self-respect': Big question for NATO Chief Mark Rutte as Trump invokes Greenland demand

After two days of major announcements from US President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Ankara, a question for Secretary-General Mark Rutte has gone viral on social media. Mark Rutte, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), during a news conference at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey (Bloomberg)

The question, which came from a Danish journalist, was for the NATO Chief regarding Trump's recent demands for control over Greenland and cutting ties with Spain.

"You sit next to Trump when he talks about conquering over Greenland, lashes out at allies like Spain, starting trade wars, things that the Old Mark Rutte would not approve of. Does this have any effect on your self-respect when you just sit there and say nothing?" the journalist asked.

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In his response, Rutte seemed to have dodged the question, stating that he has always "acknowledged when praise is due," and praised Trump for "making NATO stronger."

"Of course it has to do with the Russian threat, the war in Ukraine, but it also has to do with President Trump delivering now and trying to achieve equalised spending between the US and Europe," he said, adding that this makes Europe stronger and more relevant to the US as a partner and ally.