Mark Zuckerberg seen wearing 1.18 crore watch in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a wholesome selfie with his philanthropist wife, Priscilla Chan. While the wholesome photo shows the two in a joyful mood, it was Zuckerberg's watch that caught the eye of the internet. As per reports, he was seen wearing Platinum Patek Philippe in-line perpetual calendar with a blue dial that costs a whopping $141,400 (approx. ₹1.18 crore). Mark Zuckerberg was seen sporting a Patek Philippe watch with Priscilla Chan. (Instagram/@zuck)

As per the official website of Patek Philippe, this watch has a new perpetual calendar with a unique in-line display. This means the day, date, and month are shown together in one large window at the top (12 o'clock position). The designers created a new self-winding movement (31-260 PS QL) with an additional in-line display module to make this display clear, original, and reliable. They've even applied for three patents for this innovation. The watch is housed in a stylish platinum case with a blue dial that has a smooth, satin finish and a black gradient around the edges. (Also Read: Scrawny hacker to strapped CEO: Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘most brilliant PR transformation’)

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, when Mark Zuckerberg was attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, he expressed his admiration for an exorbitant watch from the Richard Mille collection. At first, Chan told Ambani, "This watch is fantastic, that is so cool." Joining in the conversation, Zuckerberg also said, "Yeah, I told him that already". (Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg immortalises wife Priscilla Chan in giant backyard sculpture)

The Meta CEO didn't seem too be a big fan of watches, but after looking at Ambani's pricey possession he quickly changed his tone. "You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool," added Zuckerberg. "I might want that," agreed Chan.