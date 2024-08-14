Mark Zuckerberg immortalises wife Priscilla Chan in giant backyard sculpture

Meta billionaire Mark Zuckerberg commissioned a giant sculpture of his wife Priscilla Chan for their backyard in what is being called a romantic gesture par excellence. The 40-year-old CEO of Facebook shared a photo of his wife standing next to the larger-than-life statue on Instagram yesterday. Mark Zuckerberg shared visuals of a custom sculpture of his wife Priscilla(Instagram/@zuck)

Zuckerberg commissioned the services of noted artist Daniel Arsham for the sculpture. Based in New York City, Arsham is known for straddling the line between architecture, sculpture and performance art. His sculpture of Priscilla Chan is similar to some of his recent work in bronze with Tiffany green patina.

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife. Thanks Daniel Arsham,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote while sharing a photograph and a video of the sculpture on Instagram.

Take a look at the post below:

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have been married for over 12 years. They have three daughters together, named Maxima, August, and Aurelia. The couple started dating in 2003 after meeting at a college party while Zuckerberg was in Harvard.

In a post shared last year on Facebook, the tech billionaire revealed the story of their first meeting. “We met at a going away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get kicked out of school,” he revealed. “I asked her out but told her we'd need to go out soon since I might only have a few days left. Later on I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride,” Zuckerberg added.

His gesture of commissioning a statue of his wife has sparked a buzz on social media.

“Husbands everywhere are shaking,” wrote one Instagram user in the comments section of his post.

“He just raised the bar for the rest of us,” another said. “I apologize Mark, I wasn't familiar with your game,” an X user added.