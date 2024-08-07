Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan bakes him special cake to wish ‘Happy Knee Day’, he has the sweetest reaction

A sweet interaction between Mark Zuckerberg and his wife and philanthropist, Priscilla Chan, on Instagram has left many smiling. The Meta CEO reacted to a post shared by Chan where she is seen holding a special cake she baked for “knee-day”—celebrating the completion of nine months of rehab after Zuckerberg's surgery. The image shows Mark Zuckerberg with his wife, Priscilla Chan. (File Photo)

“Happy Knee Day to Mark! You have been working so hard on ACL rehab for 9 months. Just like pregnancy except instead of a baby you get an ACL,” Priscilla Chan wittily wrote and shared a picture. In the photo, she is seen smiling at the camera while holding a cake shaped like a knee joint.

How did Mark Zuckerberg react?

Within minutes of posting the picture, Mark Zuckerberg reacted with a heart emoticon. He also added a folded hands emoji and wrote, “You're the best.”

Take a look at the knee-shaped cake here:

Since being shared, the viral post has gathered nearly 9,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people. People appreciated Chan’s post and many showed it through pun-filled comments.

How did Instagram users react to this knee-related post?

“I knee-ed a wife life here,” wrote an Instagram user. “That's what the happiKnees is all about,” added another. A third commented, “This is the most delicious looking ACL!” A fourth expressed, “Haha, love it.” A fifth person also wrote, “You are the sweetest. So thoughtful.”

Last year, the tech billionaire suffered injuries after he tore a ligament while taking part in a “training to get prepared for an MMA fight”. Later, he went through the surgery and was on complete rest, where he stopped taking part in adventurous and high-risk activities for enjoyment.

What are your thoughts on Priscilla Chan’s gesture for husband Mark Zuckerberg?