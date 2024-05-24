Mark Zuckerberg back to adventure sports 6 months after surgery, shares videos on Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg has embraced adventure sports again six months after he underwent knee surgery. The Meta CEO had torn a knee ligament while training in mixed martial arts (MMA). Mark Zuckerberg (right) posing for the camera with his wife Priscilla Chan (left). (Instagram/@zuck)

Zuckerberg, 40, shared videos of himself engaging in adventure sports. He even shared a selfie with his wife Priscilla Chan.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“6 months post-surgery and glad to be back on the foil. And I didn't even fry my Ray-Ban Meta glasses taking videos!” he wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Watch videos of Mark Zuckerberg engaging in adventure sports below:

Check out how people reacted to this Instagram post here:

“Such a cool POV,” said an individual.

Another added, “Glad you’re back on your feet.”

“I love these Meta glasses. You can go anywhere with them,” said a third.

Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of himself working out in the gym on Instagram with the caption, “5 months post-surgery. Recovery is going well and starting to get strength back. Really looking forward to easing back into training over the coming months. Appreciate all the love and support.”

In the video, Zuckerberg can be seen doing the leg press.

Zuckerberg, who started training in mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu during the coronavirus pandemic, tore a ligament while “training for a competitive MMA fight”, which was scheduled for early 2024.

Meta’s annual report informed investors that Zuckerberg engages in adventurous and high-risk activities for enjoyment. It emphasised that any potential injury to Zuckerberg during these pursuits could pose a significant concern for the company, Mint quoted a report by Business Insider India.

“We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg. Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death,” the report said.

In response to this, Zuckerberg said, “High Risk = High Reward."