Mark Zuckerberg returns to gym 5 months after surgery, throws a jab at Elon Musk: 'Compete with real fighters’
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta boss, shared a video of him working out 5 months after he underwent a surgery. Elon Musk had challenged him for a cage fight last year.
Mark Zuckerberg hit the gym on Monday five months after he underwent a knee surgery. The Meta CEO had torn a knee ligament while training in mixed martial arts (MMA).
Zuckerberg, 39, shared a video of his workout session.
“Five months post-surgery. Recovery is going well and starting to get strength back,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram.
“Really looking forward to easing back into training over the coming months.” Appreciate all the love and support."
Watch the video of Mark Zuckerberg working out at the gym:
Zuckerberg, who routinely responds to comments from followers, did not miss taking a swipe at rival billionaire Elon Musk.
"I'll compete with real fighters when I'm back," Mark Zuckerberg told an Instagram user who said in the comments section that the Meta CEO "would’ve push kicked Elon to Mars".
Sharing details of his injury in November last year, Zuckerberg had said that he tore a ligament while “training for a competitive MMA fight” which was scheduled for early 2024.
He started training in mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu during the coronavirus pandemic. He completed his first tournament in May last year.
Zuckerberg had also accepted Elon Musk's challenge for cage match. Both men were serious about the fight, according to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.
Following the challenge, the billionaires received training from boxers. Zuckerberg publicly turned down Musk's offer to hold a practice fight in his backyard last August.
