Elon Musk responds to X user’s post on ‘Elon vs Zuck fight’ at Rome’s Colosseum

“I’m ready to fight Zuck…” Elon Musk wrote as he reacted to an X user’s post on his anticipated fight with Mark Zuckerberg at Rome’s Colosseum.

Elon Musk reacted to a post in which an X user claimed to have asked a tour guide in Rome’s Colosseum about Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg’s fight. The X user’s post reminded netizens of the anticipated fight between the two tech billionaires. Since last year, there has been speculation that they will engage in a battle with each other. On several occasions, the Tesla CEO tweeted how and where this showdown will take place, including posting that it may occur in “ancient Rome” - specifically in the Colosseum. In a recent reply on X, the tech billionaire claimed that he can fight Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg “anywhere”.

The image shows Rome’s Colosseum, where Elon Musk once claimed the "Elon vs Zuck fight" would take place. (REUTERS)

X user called Sir Doge of the Coin shared a few images of the Colosseum and wrote, “After the tour, I asked the tour guide about the Elon vs Zuck fight and he laughed and said ‘That’s something we would love to see’. He then proceeded to bring up and briefly talk about dogecoin. So, I tipped him some doge afterwards. It was absolutely amazing”.

Elon Musk responded, “I’m ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime with any rules. LFG!” To this, the X user added, “The Colosseum and tickets paid in dogecoin would be epic!”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Elon Musk shared a reply to the tweet on March 5. Since then, the share has collected more than two lakh views. The tweet has further accumulated nearly 3,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to Elon Musk’s response?

“You’re well-trained for this,” posted an X user.

“I would rather see Tesla winning in the stock market than see you win in the ring,” added another.

“OMG! I am cracking up,” joined a third.

“That’s the spirit,” wrote a fourth.

