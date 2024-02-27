Elon Musk comments ‘I don’t mean to be a pest, but…’ on Satya Nadella’s X post. Here’s why

Elon Musk took to X to share a comment on a post shared by Satya Nadella on the microblogging platform. The Tesla CEO posted a request for the Microsoft CEO and urged him to allow people to set up a new Windows PC without mandatorily creating a Microsoft account. Elon Musk's comment on Satya Nadella’s post has prompted people to share varied reactions. (AP, File Photo)

The X CEO commented on a tweet by Satya Nadella declaring about the company's collaboration with Mistral AI. “Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account,” Elon Musk wrote in the comments section.

“This option disappears if the computer is connected to WiFi. Also, even if you do want to sign up, it won’t allow you to use a work email address and I only have work emails addresses!” he added.

As for why Elon Musk shared such a comment like this, we need to take a look at another post he earlier shared. In his post, Musk wrote, “Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up. There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account. Are you seeing this too?”

Take a look at Elon Musk’s post for Satya Nadella:

Since being shared a day ago, Elon Musk’s post has gathered more than 6.8 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 7,100 likes. Elon Musk’s post prompted people to share varied reactions.

“This will go down in history as the most famous tech support X post of all time,” wrote an X user.

“I log into Windows with my work email address. I think you need to call your IT department, not the Microsoft CEO,” added another.

“You should call Satya on X and livestream it. It will go down in history as the most famous tech support of all time,” suggested a third.