Elon Musk's Mars ‘game plan’: Sending one million people from 2029

Elon Musk Mars Plan: Elon Musk said that he wants to take one million people to Mars, claiming that he is working on a "game plan" to achieve this. Earlier, he had said that he wants human to land on Mars in 2029. But Elon Musk's company SpaceX planned for their first manned trip to Mars this year. This plan was pushed to 2026 after which Elon Musk suggested 2029 would be the year. Elon Musk Mars Plan: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)

What has Elon Musk said on the plan?

Since then, Elon Musk did not talk about his plans for the mission but last week told followers on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that a “game plan” is in the works. When a post claimed that SpaceX's Starship will "take us to Mars", Elon Musk replied, "We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars. Civilisation only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming."

The Great Filter is the idea that a species must make it past some form of barrier to survival. Elon Musk has earlier said that humans need to become an "multi-planet species" to ensure our long-term survival.

Why Elon Musk wants humans to land on Mars soon?

“We don’t want to be one of those single planet species, we want to be a multi-planet species. It’s been now almost half a century since humans were last on the moon. That’s too long, we need to get back there and have a permanent base on the moon - again, like a big permanently occupied base on the moon. And then build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization, a multi-planet species,” he had said in 2021.