 Elon Musk's Mars ‘game plan’: Sending one million people from 2029 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Elon Musk's Mars ‘game plan’: Sending one million people from 2029

Elon Musk's Mars ‘game plan’: Sending one million people from 2029

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Elon Musk Mars Plan: Elon Musk replied, "We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars.

Elon Musk Mars Plan: Elon Musk said that he wants to take one million people to Mars, claiming that he is working on a "game plan" to achieve this. Earlier, he had said that he wants human to land on Mars in 2029. But Elon Musk's company SpaceX planned for their first manned trip to Mars this year. This plan was pushed to 2026 after which Elon Musk suggested 2029 would be the year.

Elon Musk Mars Plan: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
Elon Musk Mars Plan: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)

What has Elon Musk said on the plan?

Since then, Elon Musk did not talk about his plans for the mission but last week told followers on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that a “game plan” is in the works. When a post claimed that SpaceX's Starship will "take us to Mars", Elon Musk replied, "We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars. Civilisation only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: When Google offered 300% hike to retain employee who wanted to work at…

The Great Filter is the idea that a species must make it past some form of barrier to survival. Elon Musk has earlier said that humans need to become an "multi-planet species" to ensure our long-term survival.

Why Elon Musk wants humans to land on Mars soon?

“We don’t want to be one of those single planet species, we want to be a multi-planet species. It’s been now almost half a century since humans were last on the moon. That’s too long, we need to get back there and have a permanent base on the moon - again, like a big permanently occupied base on the moon. And then build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization, a multi-planet species,” he had said in 2021.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On