Elon Musk reacts to Japan’s birth rate hitting record low

Elon Musk has always been vocal about his notion that people should have more babies and contribute to increasing the population on Earth. Time and again, he had said, “There are not enough people,” and as per reports, he also once stated that the decline in population is “one of the biggest risks to civilization”. Taking to X, he has now shared his opinion about Japan’s birth rate hitting a record low. The image shows Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk who shared his opinion on Japan's declining birth rate. (REUTERS)

The tech billionaire shared his reaction to an article shared on the microblogging platform. Titled, "Japan's birth rate hits record low: Over two people died for every baby born”. The article states “For a population of around 125 million, losing close to a million people every year is unsustainable”.

Elon Musk shared the news article on his X handle and wrote, “Japan will disappear if something doesn’t change”.

Take a look at this post by Elon Musk:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered more than 55.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various reactions.

What did X users say about this tweet?

“South Korea might beat them in the race to oblivion,” posted an X user. To this, the Tesla CEO shared, “True”. “No, it won’t,” disagreed another.

A third shared, “Elon, as far as I know, the birth rate in Europe is lower, and if Europe doesn't change, it will disappear before Japan”. A fourth wrote, “I sincerely hope not”.