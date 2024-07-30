Mark Zuckerberg flaunts his ‘epic’ new gold chain from rapper T-Pain: ‘Zuck 2.0 is wild’

Mark Zuckerberg’s gold chains have been a topic of conversation among social media users since the Meta CEO started flaunting them. In an earlier post, he also revealed the emotional story behind his chains. The tech billionaire has again taken to Instagram to post a video showing his new “epic chain,” which he received as a gift from American singer and rapper T-Pain. The image shows Mark Zuckerberg holding a gold chain he received as a gift from T-Pain. (Instagram/@zuck)

“Thanks T-Pain for the epic new chain,” he wrote as he shared the video on his profile. The chain has the iconic triangle pendant often flaunted by the musician.

The co-founder of Facebook also took the opportunity to share a special feature of his AI research model. “Perfect opportunity to show how the new Segment Anything AI research model we're releasing today can track different objects in the same video. Lots of fun video effects will be possible with this,” he wrote,

In the video, Zuckerberg smiles and takes out the gold chain, saying, “Awesome.” As he wears it, the video transitions to show various features of the AI model.

Take a look at the viral video here:

How did T-Pain react to Mark Zuckerberg’s video?

T-Pain took to the comments section to share his reaction to the video posted by Zuckerberg. In his comment he shared, “Looks great on you buddy. Thanks for being a great friend.” Zuckerberg replied, “It's a great chain! Looking forward to more adventures ahead.”

What did Instagram users say about this Mark Zuckerberg video?

Expectedly, the video has created chatter among social media users. People posted varied comments, with most praising the Meta owner's new look.

“We have Zuck with drip before GTA VI,” joked an Instagram user. “Yessss! This is the piece and chain I’ve been waiting for!” commented another.

A third posted, “Zuck is getting that drip. Once you grow facial hair the AI Meme is complete LOL.” A fourth person wrote, “Zuck really leaning into the chain fashion, I like it.” A few also expressed the same notion. Just like this individual who added, “Looks good on you.”

On The Circuit with Emily Chang, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that his gold chain holds a special meaning for him and his family. “This is something that I worked with a designer to make that has engraved on it the prayer that I sing to my daughters every night when I put them to bed. It’s a Jewish prayer called Mi Shebeirach. And it’s basically a prayer for health and courage,” he said.

What are your thoughts on this video of Mark Zuckerberg showing off his new gold chain?