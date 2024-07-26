Mark Zuckerberg reveals touching story behind his gold chain. It has something special for his daughters

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, during an interview on “The Circuit with Emily Chang”, shared the sentimental story behind the gold chain he often wears. The tech mogul revealed that the necklace is more than just an accessory and holds a very special meaning for him and his family. The customised chain has a prayer, which he sings to his daughters every night when he puts them to bed. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg during an interview on "The Circuit with Emily Chang" at Meta headquarters in the US.(Bloomberg)

In a video that is now gaining traction, Bloomberg journalist Emily Chang asks him, “Tell me about the necklace.”

“Oh, this?” replies Zuckerberg as he looks at his necklace and holds it.



“This is something that I worked with a designer to make that has engraved on it the prayer that I sing to my daughters every night when I put them to bed. It’s a Jewish prayer called Mi Shebeirach. And it’s basically a prayer for health and courage,” he reveals.

He also shares that the prayer says, “May we have the courage to make our lives a blessing.”

“And I just think that’s like, and I’ve sung it to them basically every night of their lives since they were born, unless I’m travelling out or something. But I try to be around for bedtime. That’s kind of my thing when I hang out with the kids. It’s just it’s meaningful for me and our family,” he further expresses.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan tied the knot in 2012. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Maxima, in December 2015, followed by August in 2017. Their family expanded further with the arrival of their third daughter, Aurelia, in March 2023. The couple are also parents to a puli dog named Beast.