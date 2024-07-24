Mark Zuckerberg unveils Meta AI visualisation feature: 'Imagine me as gladiator'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new feature for Meta AI for users to create custom images of themselves in various scenarios and styles, including being a gladiator, a boy band member, and so on. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Reuters)

This new feature is also available in multiple regions, supporting various languages.

Zuckerberg has released a video of the entire process on Instagram where he scans his face using Meta AI and asks it to visualise him as a gladiator, a boy band member afterwards, and then, as wearing a big gold chain.

This comes at a time when the billionaire CEO also said in a recent Bloomberg interview that AI clones can help content creators to engage with their fans more easily by handling aspects such as responding to comments and messages, which would free up time for creators to focus on making content.

Which new countries is Meta AI now available in?

Mark Zuckerberg also announced that Meta AI is now available in more countries such as Argentina, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru.

Which languages does Meta AI now support?

Meta AI now support languages like Hindi, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

