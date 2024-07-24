Bill Gates wants ‘smart’ Elon Musk to speak on this issue more: 'He talks a lot but…'

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said the he believes Tesla has a "super important" contribution in combatting climate crisis although he wants Elon Musk to talk about it more. Bill Gates was asked in an interview if he was “disappointed” with Tesla CEO for not discussing climate change. To this, he replied, “He talks a lot. I hope he'll talk more about climate. You know, he's very, very smart. He's made a contribution within that area that is super important.” Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)

Bill Gates was also asked if there are some specific topics that he wants Elon Musk to touch on. He replied, “I don't think he'll listen to anybody telling him what to talk about. He's unique, and he'll talk about whatever he feels like.”

Both Bill Gates and Elon Musk have made comments against each other in public and often shared how they disagree on many topics. Earlier, Bill Gates questioned Elon Musk using his considerable fortune on getting humans to Mars. He would rather spend his own money funding vaccines to “save lives”, Bill Gates said, adding that Elon Musk might become a great philanthropist one day.

Bill Gates has also shared before how Elon Musk once acted "super mean" with him when he learned that the Microsoft founder shorted Tesla stock.

"Once he heard I'd shorted the stock, he was super mean to me, but he's super mean to so many people, so you can't take it too personally," Bill Gates said, adding that he apologized to Elon Musk.