Elon Musk mocks Mark Zuckerberg’s 4th of July surf video: ‘I prefer to…’

Mark Zuckerberg, to celebrate the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America, which was on July 4, shared an interesting video. In the clip, he is seen surfing while holding the American flag in one hand and a can of beer in the other. Meta's founder, chairman and CEO is also seen wearing a golden chain and a pair of Meta Ray-Bans. His video sparked chatter among people, with many sharing their views for or against it. Among them is Elon Musk. The tech billionaire mocked Zuckerberg’s 4th of July surf video while responding to a post by an X user. Elon Musk took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg’s 4th of July surf video while replying to an X user. (Instagram/@zuck, Reuters)

“I hate to admit it but Mark Zuckerberg has swagger,” an X user who goes by greg wrote on X while re-posting the video of the 37-year-old billionaire. Voicing their disagreement, another X user re-shared greg’s X post and wrote, “Everyone is praising Mark for this video but personally I still think he zucks.”

Elon Musk reacted to this post and wrote, “May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work.”

Take a look at the posts here:

Elon Musk’s post received over 4.3 lakh views and nearly 11,000 likes. It has also accumulated several comments.

What did X users say about Elon Musk’s post?

“We’d actually prefer it if you took a week off away from Twitter,” posted an X user, referencing the social media platform by its previous name. Another added, “Bro hating on anyone for enjoying themselves on 4th of July is wild.”

A third person posted, “We appreciate it.” A fourth wrote, “Jealous, are we?"

The rivalry between the billionaires extends beyond their financial status. They have been engaged in an ongoing public spat about who will win in a wrestling match.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s reaction to Mark Zuckerberg’s 4th of July surf video?