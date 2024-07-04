Chinese girl asks Elon Musk if he can fix screen issue with Tesla car, billionaire responds

A young Chinese girl discovered a glitch in a Tesla car’s touchscreen. While trying to draw, her previous strokes kept disappearing. Unfazed, she took matters into her own hands and flagged the issue with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, asking him to “fix” the glitch on the car’s screen. Her adorable request caught the billionaire’s attention, and he even responded to it. Elon Musk responded to a young Chinese girl's request to fix a bug in a Tesla car screen. (Sceengrab)

“Molly decided to report an important bug to Mr Musk,” wrote X handle @DriveGreen80167 while tagging Elon Musk. Alongside, the handle shared a video where the girl flagged the bug.

“Hello, Mr Musk. I am Molly from China. I have a question about your car. When I draw a picture, sometimes, it will disappear. Like this,” she said in the video as she drew new strokes on the screen, and the ones they overlapped disappeared.

She added, “You see it? So, can you fix this? Thank you.”

Watch the video here:

A few hours later, Elon Musk responded with a “Sure”.

Here’s how people reacted to Elon Musk’s reply to the video:

An X user wrote, “Whoa! How cool! What other automaker CEO listens to and responds to actual customers!?”

“Boom. That’s unreal the message got to him like that,” added another.

A third said, “I love that you keep your eyes out for things like this and are responsive. No other CEO is this attentive, and that’s why I own two cars and the stock. Keep up the great work.”

“Where else can you find a multibillionaire running a multibillion corporation responding to a kid halfway around the world? Except on X,” joined a fourth.

A fifth said, “This is why Elon Musk is our generation’s great tech leader.”