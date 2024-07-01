 Elon Musk shares 11 audiobook recommendations, says ‘will take a while to get through, but…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk shares 11 audiobook recommendations, says ‘will take a while to get through, but…’

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 01, 2024 11:37 AM IST

Elon Musk recently shared 11 audiobook recommendations on X. Additionally, he mentioned two books that he hopes someone will turn into audiobooks.

As we entered the seventh month of this year - July, Elon Musk shared 11 audiobook recommendations for “those who think about Rome every day”. He said the books would “take a while to get through but are very much worthwhile”.

Elon Musk shared audiobook recommendations for those who "think about Rome every day". (AP)
Elon Musk shared audiobook recommendations for those who "think about Rome every day". (AP)

Read| Elon Musk, mom Maye Musk mark tech billionaire's 53rd birthday with throwback photos. Seen viral pics yet?

“Some audiobook recommendations,” wrote Elon Musk on X. The 53-year-old’s first suggestion is the The Story of Civilization by Durant. The next two books that the richest person in the world suggested are the Penguin edition of The Iliad and The Road to Serfdom by Friedrich Hayek.

Musk’s fourth recommendation is American Caesar by William Manchester. The fifth on the list is Masters of Doom by David Kushner.

The Wages of Destruction by Adam Tooze and The Storm of Steel by Ernst Junger are sixth and seventh on the list, respectively.

The eighth book is The Guns of August by Barbara W Tuchman.

The Gallic Wars by Julius Caesar, Twelve Against the Gods by William Bolitho Ryall, and Genghis Khan by Jack Weatherford are also on the list.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Elon Musk below:

Also Read| Elon Musk’s unmissable reaction to Dubai Police’s addition of Tesla Cybertruck to patrol fleet. Seen it yet?

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Elon Musk shares 11 audiobook recommendations, says ‘will take a while to get through, but…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On