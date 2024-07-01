Elon Musk shares 11 audiobook recommendations, says ‘will take a while to get through, but…’

As we entered the seventh month of this year - July, Elon Musk shared 11 audiobook recommendations for “those who think about Rome every day”. He said the books would “take a while to get through but are very much worthwhile”. Elon Musk shared audiobook recommendations for those who "think about Rome every day". (AP)

“Some audiobook recommendations,” wrote Elon Musk on X. The 53-year-old’s first suggestion is the The Story of Civilization by Durant. The next two books that the richest person in the world suggested are the Penguin edition of The Iliad and The Road to Serfdom by Friedrich Hayek.

Musk’s fourth recommendation is American Caesar by William Manchester. The fifth on the list is Masters of Doom by David Kushner.

The Wages of Destruction by Adam Tooze and The Storm of Steel by Ernst Junger are sixth and seventh on the list, respectively.

The eighth book is The Guns of August by Barbara W Tuchman.

The Gallic Wars by Julius Caesar, Twelve Against the Gods by William Bolitho Ryall, and Genghis Khan by Jack Weatherford are also on the list.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Elon Musk below: