Kajol to Deepika Padukone: Actors who were inspired by Madhuri Dixit's iconic purple saree from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Kajol recently took to social media to unveil a look that instantly transported fans back to one of Bollywood's most iconic fashion moments — Madhuri Dixit Nene's unforgettable appearance in Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! (1994). The actor shared a stunning photo of herself draped in a royal plum saree paired with a gold border by Manish Malhotra. The elegance of Kajol’s ensemble struck a chord with her followers, who immediately drew parallels to Madhuri’s timeless outfit from the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana. The resemblance didn’t go unnoticed, and Kajol even tagged Madhuri in her post, along with a heartfelt tribute that read, “Ode to the OG @madhuridixitnene #diditeradevardeewana #saree,” clearly expressing her admiration for the actor and her iconic fashion influence. Actors who were inspired by Madhuri Dixit's iconic saree look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun

But this isn’t the first time Madhuri’s look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! has been revisited. In March of this year, Madhuri herself recreated the look that became synonymous with the song, three decades after she first donned the ensemble. Back in 1994, Madhuri stunned audiences with her famed purple and gold saree in the song’s music video, setting off a fashion wave that would take Indian weddings and festive occasions by storm. Paired with her graceful dance moves alongside Salman Khan in the Sooraj Barjatya-directed classic, the outfit became as legendary as the movie itself.

The song Didi Tera Devar Deewana sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam was a smash hit in the mid-'90s. It became a staple at every wedding and celebration, with brides aspiring to recreate Madhuri’s look on their special day. The saree set a trend that is still revered and referenced by Bollywood stars today.

The influence of Madhuri's iconic style can also be seen in more recent celebrity appearances. At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet, Deepika Padukone was spotted in a gorgeous purple saree adorned with zardosi work. Her graceful look, complete with a sleek bun and traditional jewellery, gave fans major flashbacks to Madhuri’s unforgettable style. To add another layer of nostalgia, Deepika was proudly flaunting her baby bump, a fortunate coincide since Didi Tera Devar Deewana circled around a baby shower.

Ananya Panday is another Bollywood star who was spotted channelling a new rendition of this timeless look. During yet another one of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities, Ananya wore a stunning lehenga in a similar shade. Designed by the luxury label Raw Mango, the actor's outfit featured a raw silk fabric and bandhani print on the dupatta, with intricate woven golden thread work. Ananya’s take on this outfit showed how Bollywood's younger generation is continuing to draw inspiration from classic styles.

Madhuri’s sartorial choices from Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! are clearly etched in the minds of Bollywood fans and celebrities alike. Her ability to create fashion moments that last decades speaks volumes about her influence not only as a performer but also as a modern-day trendsetter.