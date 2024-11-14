Kartik Aaryan celebrates Children's Day with kids at special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan has earned a wide fan base with his success in the Hindi film industry over the years. The actor, who also is popular among kids recently celebrated Children's Day by making an appearance at a special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share his memorable moments with young fans. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan pens heartfelt post for Sonu Nigam, credits his ‘heart-wrenching’ voice in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 climax) Kartik Aaryan recently held a special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 for kids on Children's Day.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Children’s Day with kids

Kartik, on the special occasion of Children’s Day attended the screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 organised for kids. The actor grooved to the title track along with the children as they joined him while making the signature ‘call me’ sign from the movie. The kids can be seen singing Hare Krishna Hare Rama in chorus as Kartik smiles while recording the selfie video. He was seen dressed in a casual outfit as he spent time with his adorable fans. Kartik captioned his post as, “Rooh Baba’s Bachcha Party (call me emoji)…Happy Children’s Day (heart emoji)…#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (ghost emoji).”

Fans praised the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor for spreading joy and positivity among the young audiences. Content creator Chandni Bhabhda commented, “This is so adorable (heart emoji).” A fan wrote, “Everywhere Rooh baba's signature pose (call me emoji).” Another fan commented, “Once in a generation comes an outsider who rises to the top against all odds In our generation that is #KartikAaryan (teary-eyed emoji).” A user also wrote, “Loved by all age groups.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik reprised his character of Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the latest installment. While Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit are the new addition to the franchise, Vidya Balan also made her comeback as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy revolves around the mystery behind two Manjulikas played by Vidya and Madhuri. Rajpal Yadav , Vijay Raaz, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sanjay Mishra, Denzil Smith, Rajesh Sharma, Suresh Menon, Manish Wadhwa and others also play pivotal roles in the film. The Anees Bazmee directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has set a new record by earning ₹315.40 crore worldwide within ten days of its release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released on November 1, 2024.