Deepika Padukone makes 1st public appearance post Dua’s birth; dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh concert. Watch

Deepika Padukone had a night out on Friday, attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bengaluru. In a video clicked by a fan, the actor could be seen dancing along as the singer performed his song with Sia, Hass Hass, on stage. This is her first public appearance after having a baby. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone to reprise her role in Kalki 2898 AD? Here's what the producers say) Deepika Padukone was seen waving her hands along to the music as Diljit Dosanjh performed on stage.

Deepika Padukone has a ball at Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit’s team posted a video on their Instagram account, writing, “@diljitdosanjh X @deepikapadukone #Bangalore.” The video is set to his song Lover and one can see Deepika all smiles as she attends the concert with friends. Dressed in a white top and jeans, she can be seen doing Bhangra as Diljit performs on stage. When the camera turns towards the stage, it’s hinted that he’s performing to Hass Hass with the graphic being shown behind him. Diljit is dressed in a traditional Punjabi outfit as backup dancers perform Bhangra.

Fans were thrilled to see her at the concert. “Is Deepika in Bangalore,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Best thing i have seen today.” One fan exclaimed, “NO WAYYY DEEPIKA CAME!!!” Another wrote, “OMG OMG OMG WOWWWWWWW.” Some fans also wanted Diljit to collaborate with Deepika for a song, writing, “I want Deepu & Dillu collab RN.” Numerous fans commented with hearts and fire emojis under the video.

Deepika Padukone on maternity leave

Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan as her co-stars. In the film, she incidentally played a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 who runs away from the lab to escape the leader of the Complex, Supreme Yaskin. The sci-fi film performed well at the box office with a sequel expected to go on floors whenever everyone’s dates line up. She also played Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

She and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on September 8 this year. On November 1, she announced that they had named the baby Dua Padukone Singh and posted a picture of her feet on Instagram.