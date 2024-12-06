Diljit Dosanjh relishes ghee podi idli at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Café ahead of concert. Watch

Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, made his first stop at Bengaluru’s iconic Rameshwaram Café ahead of his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour concert in the city. The singer treated himself to the café’s signature ghee podi idli, a quintessential South Indian delicacy.(X/@diljitdosanjh)

The singer treated himself to the café’s signature ghee podi idli, a quintessential South Indian delicacy, setting the tone for his Bengaluru visit.

Check out the video here:

Concert details

Diljit will perform on Friday, at the NICE grounds in Madavara. The concert, part of his ten-city India tour, is expected to be a high-energy extravaganza. According to event organizers, the gates for the venue will open at 4 PM, with the show scheduled to kick off between 7 PM and 7.30 PM.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spots and avoid delays caused by the expected massive turnout. The concert is set to conclude by 11 PM.

Tickets for the Dil-Luminati India Tour were initially available through exclusive pre-sales and later opened to the general public via Zomato Live. Bengaluru is one of the ten cities on this tour, which began in October and will culminate in Guwahati on December 29, 2024.

The tour has already garnered immense praise for its world-class production and Diljit’s dynamic stage presence.

Diljit ‘alchohol’ controversy

Diljit recently made headlines after the Telangana government issued a legal notice instructing him not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during his concert in Hyderabad.

The notice was issued just hours before his performance on Friday. His songs, such as Patiala Pegg and Panchatara, were specifically mentioned in the complaint.

