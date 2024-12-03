After Diljit Dosanjh, police complaint filed against Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla for promoting alcohol: Report

Tauba Tauba hitmaker Karan Aujla has landed in a soup ahead of his India tour. According to a report, a complaint has been filed against the singer for allegedly promoting alcohol through his songs. Also read: Karan Aujla's concert tickets sold for ₹15 lakh, include unlimited beer, champagne for VVIPs Karan Aujla is also known for tracks such as Softly, White Brown Black and Tauba Tauba.

Legal trouble for Karan

His tour will kick off in Chandigarh on December 7. According to a report in ABP, a complaint has been filed against him by professor Panditrao Dharnevar, alleging that Karan's music promotes harmful content, including the glorification of alcohol, drugs, and violence.

In the complaint, Dharnevar has demanded that Karan not to sing songs such as Chitta Kurta, Adhia, Few Days, Alcohol 2, Gangsta and Bandook in his show. In the complaint, Dharnevar stated that if he sings this song, he will file a defamation petition in court against SSP and DGP of Chandigarh, emphasising that these songs could have a negative impact on the audience.

Earlier, Dharnevar had filed a complaint against global icon Diljit Dosanjh asking him to refrain from singing such songs at the live show. Following that, the Telangana government had served him a legal notice, directing him not to sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence.

About Karan Aujla's India tour

Karan Aujla's highly anticipated debut 8-city India arena tour, It Was All A Dream, produced and presented by Team Innovation and Live Nation, is scheduled for December 2024 and early January 2025. The Indian-Canadian singer will perform in Chandigarh on December 7, the Bengaluru show on December 13, New Delhi performance on December 15, December 18 and December 18 followed by a concert in Mumbai on December 21.

Karan is hailed as one of the most popular names in contemporary Punjabi music. The Vancouver-based singer is also known for tracks such as Softly, White Brown Black and Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal’s film, Bad Newz.