From Stree 2 to Bad Newz: What’s behind the rise of celebrity cameos?

Going to the theatres for a big screen experience has become a lot more interesting with celebrities making a starry appearance for a cameo. Notable examples include Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan’s appearance in Stree 2 and Munjya, Salman Khan’s role in Pathaan (2023), Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role as Pathaan in Tiger 3 (2023) and Amitabh Bachchan featuring in son Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer (2023). A still from Stree 2 and Bad Newz

The trend extends to younger stars as well, with Janhvi Kapoor’s cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Ananya Panday in Bad Newz, and Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023).



Also Read: Director Amar Kaushik on Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat: Logon ko lagta hai item number hai toh gande bol hi hone chahiye

In fact, the starry appearances might also extend in upcoming films, with reports hinting at Hrithik Roshan doing a cameo in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha, Salman in Dhawan’s Baby John, and Aamir Khan in Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

In South films, too, this trend has made for some unexpected appearances. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shares, “Vijay’s Greatest Of All Time featured MS Dhoni, Trisha and Sivakarthikeyan Doss. Kalki 2898 AD had Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Varma, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli and Mrunal Thakur, among others... Cameos are an easy win for filmmakers. It helps bring in fans of these big stars and definitely gives a boost to the box office numbers. That is mostly why filmmakers opt for them nowadays and we are seeing this Bollywood, too.”

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba fever: Why hook steps are dominating social media and promotions?

This new trend seems to only be growing and encompassing stars pan India. What seems to be driving it? We speak to other industry insiders to weigh in.

Amar Kaushik, Director

Cameos should not be just for the star value. They help for sure, but need to be done in the correct way. When done right, they can do wonders. Agar zabardasti daal diya hai, just for fun, then the cameo will have no impact. Script ki demand honi chahiye and audience should be left wanting more. Unless the cameo appearance brings or adds something to the script and serves a purpose in the film, it’s meaningless to have one. It .



Anil Sharma, Director

Kisi bade star ki poster mein picture lagne se film ki digital and satellite value badh jaati hai. The presence of these big names, even in brief appearances, can attract their large fan bases and provide a significant boost to a film’s box office appeal. Also, sometimes film mein koi suspense character hota hai who has a small role but is written very well; if a big star agrees to do it, film ki intensity badh jaati hai.



Niren Bhatt, Writer

When the vision is to bring two (film) universes together to make it part of a bigger franchise, cameos help join different stories and worlds. Also, on most occasions, a story runs out of fuel in the second half. If the cameo is in the second half when the audience isn’t expecting it, it gives a boost to the narrative. A well-thought out one helps take the plot forward and infuses energy into the narrative.



Ishita Moitra, Screenwriter

The single biggest reason is the spurt in franchises. Whether it is the spy, cop or horror universe, this sort of cross-branding via cameos in films is a killing-two-birds-with-one-stone answer to drawing audiences. Such collaborations also help strengthen franchises and relations within the industry. For instance, the Bhediya cameo in Stree 2 adds to both their brands and the universe. Meta-referencing and explicitly self-aware cameos also add to the fun of viewing.



Anand Pandit, Producer

Sometimes cameos are so powerful that they overshadow an entire film. A surprise cameo, like the one we saw in Pathaan, can significantly elevate audience engagement, spark conversations, and generate buzz that extends beyond the film’s release. A big star in a brief role often draws in viewers who might not have considered watching otherwise. Ultimately, it’s about creating a memorable experience that resonates with audiences while enhancing the overall narrative.