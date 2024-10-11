Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad slay in simple outfits on date night; fan calls him 'Most handsome man of Bollywood'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad stepped out in Mumbai last night. The couple attended Siddharth Anand’s wife’s birthday bash together. For the date night, they chose simple outfits in neutral tones. Fans were captivated by his good looks. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's outing

The paparazzi clicked Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The couple posed together for the media and even with Siddharth Anand. Cameras captured Hrithik holding Saba's hands before they entered the eatery joint to participate in the celebrations. They effortlessly set the bar high for couples and fashion goals. Read on as we decode their simple neutral-coloured ensembles.

What did Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad wear?

Hrithik chose a stylish outfit in varying colours of grey for Siddharth Anand’s wife’s birthday celebrations. The actor wore a dark grey T-shirt featuring a relaxed fit and a round neckline. He wore it under a light grey denim jacket featuring raised collars, an open front with metal button closures, and full-length folded sleeves. Lastly, cargo pants, a trimmed beard, sneakers, and backswept hairdo rounded off the styling.

Saba complemented Hritihik in a white button-down shirt featuring a collared neckline, quarter-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and a relaxed fit. She paired the satin shirt with brown pants featuring a flared design and cut-off, above-the-ankle hem length.

Saba accessorised the ensemble with beige pumps, a statement gold cuff bracelet, swirl design gold earrings, and a tan-coloured bucket mini bag. She tied her hair in a centre-parted, pulled-back top knot. Lastly, for the glam, she chose feathered brows, a bright red lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, and glowing skin.

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan's look

Netizens showered Hrithik with compliments. One fan wrote, “Most handsome man of Bollywood.” Another commented, “Handsome hunk.” A fan remarked, “Saba is lucky.”