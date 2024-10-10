Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani's chemistry shines in festive ad; their stylish looks steal the show

Jigra actor Vedang Raina and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani featured together in a new ad. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Crocs shared a festive video starring the duo. Rasha Thadani and Vedang Raina in the new Crocs ad.

Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani's chemistry

The new Crocs ad shows Rasha and Vedang entering a party together. The duo also play cards, click pictures together, dance, show off their festive-inspired Jibbitz, and flaunt stylish outfits. Their chemistry in the clip garnered compliments from netizens. One user wrote, “That's called a beautiful pair.” Another commented, “Vendang and Raasha are the best.” A user commented, “You got the best pair together.” Another wrote, “They are so cute, love it.”

All about Vedang and Rasha's festive fits

Vedang wore a stylish blush pink silk shirt featuring front button closures. He paired the blouse with a mauve-coloured velvet jacket. It has a round neckline, an open front, full-length sleeves, and intricate floral zardozi embroidery. The Jigra actor rounded off the look with white straight-leg fit pants, a silver ring, and purple Crocs adorned with jewelled Jibbitz.

Meanwhile, Rasha complemented Vedang in a light blue Princess-esque two-piece ensemble. She wore a bustier blouse featuring blush pink thread detailing, mirror embellishments, mirror-adorned shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted corset bodice.

Rasha styled the blouse with a tulle maxi skirt featuring a flowy silhouette and colourful floral embroidery. The star kid accessorised the ensemble with beige Cros adorned with green floral charms, gold bracelets, rings, and statement jhumkis. Lastly, centre-parted loose wavy locks, glossy pink lips, matching eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks.

On the work front

Vedang Raina will be seen next in Vasan Bala's Jigra. Alia Bhatt also stars in the movie. The two actors play siblings in the film. Meanwhile, Vedang debuted with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, also starring Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda.