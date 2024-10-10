Shloka Mehta's cousin designed Isha Ambani's Kelly bag diamond charms featuring her twins' names: Know rare deets

Hermes Kelly's are the new IT bag. Everyone (rich) and their mothers are carrying it. Recently, after her mother Nita Ambani was seen carrying a neon green ‘Brat’ mini Kelly bag, Isha chose a personalised crocodile mini Kelly bag for an event. The highlight of the luxurious accessory was the charms - featuring her twins' names - embellished on the front. It was designed by Isha's bhabhi Shloka Mehta's cousin. Isha Ambani carries a personalised mini Kelly bag.

All you need to know about the rare charms on Isha Ambani's Kelly

Shloka Mehta's cousin, Ashna Mehta, the founder of Bag Bijoux, designed the charms for Isha Ambani. The brand designs luxury accessories to decorate and personalise handbags elegantly. The charms adorned on Isha's mini Kelly featured her twins' names - Aadiya and Krishna.

While the ‘Aadiya’ charm featured rare pink diamonds, Krishna's was made with green diamonds. Each charm was adorned with drop diamond tassels. Ashna shared their closeups with the caption, “Custom Bag Bijoux charms for Isha Ambani. Featuring her children’s names in pink and green diamonds.”

Meanwhile, apart from Isha, Shloka's cousin has personalised accessories for stars like Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow, and Paris Hilton. Moreover, her bag charm was also seen during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand wedding festivities. Jewellery influencer Julia Chafé carried a personalised charm on her Hermes bag.

Isha Ambani and her bags

Isha Ambani is known for carrying expensive and unique bags with her outfits. During her attendance at the 2023 Met Gala, Isha carried a Chanel doll bag that was designed by Karl Lagerfeld himself. Another bag that made headlines was the Dior Mini Alligator Skin handbag she carried while attending the Dior Fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal. The couple tied the knot in December 2018. They welcomed their twins on November 19, 2022. In an interview, the entrepreneur revealed that she conceived them through IVF.