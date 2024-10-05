Nita Ambani ends BRAT summer with a bang, Kriti Sanon channels Poo from K3G at Manish Malhotra's store launch: Pics

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has launched a new store for his label at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. The launch was attended by big Bollywood names and even a billionaire! Nita Ambani, whose family owns the Jio World Plaza, was also in attendance. Nita Ambani and Kriti Sanon wore stunning sarees to Manish Malhotra's store launch.

Who wore what?

Nita Ambani arrived for the event in a bright, neon green saree with a white lace blouse. Looks like she has also been inspired by BRAT summer trend. She carried a sparkly, small Hermes bag and wore large diamond earrings. The wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani smiled for the paparazzi gathered outside the venue.

Also in attendance was Kriti Sanon in a signature Manish Malhotra design. She wore a red saree with sequins all over, reminding us of Kareena Kapoor's red outfit from the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song You Are My Soniya.

Kajol turned up for the event in a suit and Salman Khan's sister Alvira and Arpita were also spotted. Rekha looked stunning in a gold tissue saree that she complemented with her usual bold red lip.

Kanika Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Gauri Khan, Khushi Kapoor were also spotted.

Big week for Manish Malhotra

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage event.

In an Instagram post, Malhotra said the fashion show was held on Tuesday night in Mumbai as part of the Seva Pakhwada (fortnight of service) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17.

The fashion show, which presented Malhotra's 'Evara' collection 2024/25, saw models share the ramp with cancer survivors like Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and Hina Khan as well as terror attack heroes.

"Last night was a magical night... Fashion show that had on ramp alongside models were terror attack heroes and cancer survivors honouring our textiles, craftsmen, our heritage and culture during Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's legacy during #sevapakhwada2024...

"Our showstoppers take time off from their busy schedule @kartikaaryan @triptiidimri graced the ramp with love making all of it a memorable and worthwhile night (sic)" Malhotra wrote.