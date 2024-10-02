Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's show; Sonali Bendre, Hina Khan walk the ramp

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri turned showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra at an event Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage, organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation. Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap and Hina Khan were also seen walking the ramp at the event on Tuesday evening. Triptii Dimri, Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre and Hina Khan were part of a show.

Triptii, Kartik stun as showstoppers

For the event, Triptii wore a pink and golden brocade lehenga and jewellery. Kartik Aaryan was seen in a black bandhgala with threadwork and an asymmetrical kurta. They posed and smiled on the stage. Sonali Bendre opted for a Paithani saree. Hina, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, walked the ramp in a light pink-hued traditional outfit.

Triptii spoke about women empowerment

As quoted by news agency ANI, Triptii spoke about women's empowerment in India, "All I want to say is because of women's empowerment every daughter in India feels safe. Every woman gets an opportunity and has the courage to fulfil their dreams. In every field, women are moving ahead and it will only go up from here," she said. Kartik said that in "entertainment, our country is ahead and on this aspect we are bringing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali".

Hina talks about being a survivor

Hina said, "We are all going through something or have survived something; we are all survivors...I am fighting the battle and one day I will also be a survivor...this walk is a walk of courage, service and heritage. My journey is not easy...the chemo is very hard but I put in my efforts and God also gives me the spirit to bounce back..."

About Hina's health

Earlier in June, Hina revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post. A part of her post read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.

Kartik and Triptii's new film

Kartik and Triptii will be seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, it promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.