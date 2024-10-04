Denim-on-denim is back: After Taylor Swift, Kriti Sanon picks the Versace bustier for an uber-cool look

Remember the Versace Medusa denim bustier Taylor Swift casually threw on as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens early in September? The singer brought back the denim-on-denim trend with her effortless outfit. Seems like Kriti Sanon is taking a leaf out of Taylor's style book by styling the same corset blouse and proving the trend is here to stay. Kriti Sanon and Taylor Swift rock the denim-on-denim look.

Kriti Sanon wears the same denim bustier Taylor Swift wore

Kriti Sanon attended the OTT Fest 2024 in Mumbai. The actor wore the same Versace Medusa denim bustier Taylor wore for the football game. Kriti styled the top with denim jeans and a blazer from Versace. Meanwhile, Taylor had worn it with micro-mini denim shorts, thigh-high red boots, and a studded Louis Vuitton bag.

Kriti Sanon takes a leaf out of Taylor Swift's style book.

However, the similarity in styling did not end with the Versace corset. Like Taylor, Kriti also chose footwear in a bright red shade, and even her lip shade and gold jewellery matched Taylor's. Let's decode Kriti's OOTD.

What did Kriti Sanon wear?

The Versace bustier features a plunging neckline, an asymmetric cropped hem, and structured boning with a bodycon silhouette. Kriti wore the top with denim jeans featuring a low-rise waist, a tapered fit, and an acid-washed blue shade. She completed the outfit by layering a denim jacket with a curved hem, notch lapel collar, and an open front.

Kriti accessorised the ensemble with red stilettos, rings on both hands, a dainty chain with a pendant, a chain-link gold choker, and hoop ear cuffs. For the makeup, the actor opted for a bold red lip, matching nails, darkened brows, dewy skin, and glittery eye shadow. She tied her hair in a centre-parted ponytail with loose strands sculpting her face.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover dressed Kriti in the Versace fit.