Karan Aujla's concert tickets sold for 15 lakh, include unlimited beer, champagne for VVIPs

Tickets for Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's upcoming ‘It Was All A Dream’ tour across multiple Indian cities are now on sale and have swiftly been snatched up by fans who are looking forward to seeing the "Tauba Tauba" singer perform. Karan Aujla will be performing across multiple Indian cities for his 'It Was All A Dream' tour.

The winter arena tour will begin in December across Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai but it's the ticket prices that have got everyone talking.

VVIP tickets sold for ₹ 15 lakh

On BookMyShow, tickets for the December shows are sold at high rates, with the most expensive tickets priced as high as ₹15 lakh. According to reports, the ₹15 lakh tickets come with perks including VVIP seating for 15 people along with with 8 luxury and 2 premium bottles of champagne, unlimited beers and energy drinks.

There are also tickets prices at ₹2.5 lakh, ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh that are yet to be sold out. The cheapest tickets were available for ₹1,999 and sold out immediately.

Talking about his tour, the singer said that it was a significant milestone in his career, "It highlights my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the It Was All A Dream tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!”

Repeat of Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay fever?

The high ticket prices were reminiscent of similarly expensive tickets being sold for concerts by Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay. When tickets were sold out within minutes of going on sale, several desperate fans took to buying tickets from other sources that were selling the passes for lakhs of rupees.

Diljit also addressed the fake ticket scam that engulfed his Dil-Luminati Tour and apologised to any fan who fell prey to fake tickets but added that he and his team were not responsible for it.

