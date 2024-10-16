Karan Johar gives shoutout to Pakistani singer for recreating Tauba Tauba; Karan Aujla says: 'Uncle na karo please'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted as Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan recreated the hit song Tauba Tauba. In the clip, shared by Chahat on Instagram, he was heard singing in his unique way--he changed Tauba Tauba to Toba Toba. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal felt he won an ‘Oscar’ after Katrina Kaif liked his dance in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba) Karan Johar spoke about Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of Tauba Tauba.

Chahat's song doesn't impress Karan Aujla

With the Taj Mahal in the background, Chahat changed the lyrics and the music as he sang. He also performed with a guitar. Reacting to the video, Karan Aujla, who sang the original track, said, "Uncle na kro (don't do)please (loudly crying dace Emoji)."

Karan Johar says it's a ‘must watch’

A person said, "Humans can sing in tune even by mistake, but here he hasn't done that either." A comment read, "Everything was funny until Karan Aujla commented." An Instagram user said, "Toba Toba, you've ruined my mood." "You have destroyed the song," a person commented. Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Karan Johar wrote, "Must watch (red heart emoji)."

Karan shared the video on his Instagram Stories.

About Tauba Tauba song

The track was composed, sung, and written by Karan Aujla, with Yeah Proof as the music producer. The original song featured Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Bosco-Caeser choreographed the song. It is from the 2024 comedy film Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective.

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan?

Kashif Rana, known by his stage name Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, is a “singer, musician, entertainer, actor, writer, director”, as per his YouTbe bio. He who was born in Sheikhupura in March 1965. He attended Government High School Sheikhupura. He did his graduation from Government College University Lahore (GCUL) and then attended the University of the Punjab in Lahore, where he studied History, before going to London. He went viral a few months ago for his cringey remix of Badobadi. The song was later removed from YouTube, leaving him heartbroken.

As per Hindustan Times, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, in an interview, had said that cricket was his first love. He added that he is now passionate about music and that “everyone can sing”, further expressing that “some may need to put more efforts than others”.