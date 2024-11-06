Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla: Tauba Tauba was a game changer for me

With hit numbers like Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz), Antidote, and Admirin’ You to his credit, Karan Aujla is set to perform his maiden multi-city tour in India next month. The singer-rapper admits that the success of Tauba Tauba made him a household name. “It was a game changer for me. The love it got was beyond anything I expected. Seeing fans from all over vibing to the song, sharing it, and making it their own was surreal. It pushed me to another level, both as an artiste and in terms of reaching new audiences,” he tells us, exclusively. Karan Aujla

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla

The 27-year-old also credits actor Vicky Kaushal for making the song so big: “Vicky Kaushal is a brother, and he understands Punjabi music well. His charisma and energy brought the song to life.”

Ask if Bollywood success adds to the validation for a musician, and Aujla says, “Bollywood success can boost an artiste’s reach, but true validation comes from the audience. It's about how people connect with the music, whether it's in a movie or on an independent platform. That's what matters most to me.”

While most of his Punjabi singles are chart-toppers currently, he says his journey to stardom has been a slow, difficult one. He explains, “Success hasn’t been easy. The field I'm attached to is all about the flex and the glam, but there's a lot of work behind the scenes that no one really knows about. When I moved to Canada, I had to build everything from scratch. Music was always my passion, but I had to hustle hard to make it work. I worked odd jobs to support myself while writing songs on the side. I faced a lot of rejection, but I always kept pushing and believing. So, while it might seem like things blew up fast, the reality is that it’s been years of grinding and constantly evolving.”

Talking about bringing his It Was All A Dream tour to India next month, he adds, “It’s been a long-awaited mission! India is home. My Indian fans have contributed to my success and I’m celebrating each one of them with this tour. I’m grateful for all the love.”