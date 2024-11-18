Diljit Dosanjh says he will stop making songs about alcohol when govt bans ‘sharab’ nationwide: ‘Bahut bada revenue hai’

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has yet again criticised the Telangana government over its notice to him. The singer posted a long video on Instagram in which he talked about how it was easy for him to tweak the lyrics of his songs. Speaking during his Ahmedabad concert, he also revealed that he doesn't consume alcohol, and neither does he do advertisements for it. The singer also called for a pan-India movement to ban alcohol, which he added generates huge revenue. He promised if it happened, he would stop singing songs about alcohol. (Also Read | ‘Bahar ka kalakaar jo marzi kare’: Diljit Dosanjh calls out double standards after Telangana govt's notice. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh spoke to his fans during the Ahmedabad show.

Diljit shares ‘good news’ with fans

The clip began with Diljit saying that he has good news, which was that he didn't get any notice during his Ahmedabad show. He added that he had another good news--he wouldn't sing any songs about alcohol. He cited the reason as Gujarat being a dry state. The singer then spoke about how he has so far sung many devotional songs and released two more in the last few days, but nobody is talking about it.

Diljit doesn't drink alcohol or promote it

Diljit also talked about how there are many songs in Bollywood about alcohol, but he has only sung three to four songs. The singer continued, "Today also I won't sing such songs. It's very easy for me to tweak the songs. Main khud sharab nahi peete (I don't drink alcohol). It's very easy for me. Lekin Bollywood ke jo kalakaar hai woh sharab ki advertisment karte hai, Diljit Dosanjh advertisement nahi karta. Aap mujhe chhedo mat. Main jaha jata hoon chup karke apna programme karta hon, chala jata hoon. Aap kyu chedh rahe ho mujhe (Bollywood artists do advertisements for alcohol, Diljit Dosanjh doesn't. Don't mess with me. Wherever I go, I do my performance and leave. Why are you messing with me)?"

Diljit talks about dry states

The singer then talked about starting a movement. "Jitni bhi states hai humare yaha, agar woh saari apne aap ko dry state ghoshith kardeti hai, agle hi din Diljit Dosanjh apni life mein kabhi sharab pe gaana nahi gayega. Main pran karta hoon. Hosakta yeh? (Laughs) Bohut bada revenue hai yeh. Corona mein sab bandh hogaya tha, theke bandh nahi huye the. Kya baatein karrahe ho aap? Aap youth ko fuddu nahi bana sakte (If all of India's states declare themselves as dry states, then Diljit Dosanjh won't ever sing songs on alcohol. I promise. Can that happen? It's a huge revenue. Everything closed down during Covid-19 except alcohol shops. What are you saying? You can't fool the youth)."

Diljit says it's easy for him to tweak songs

He then spoke about a better "offer". The singer said, "Jaha jaha mere show hai waha waha aap ek din k liye dry day ghoshith kardo, main sharaab ka gaana nahi gaunga (Wherever I have my shows you announce it a dry day for one day I won't sing songs on alcohol). It's very easy for me. Again I'm telling you, it's easy for me to tweak songs. Main koi naya kalakaar thodei hoon. Ki aap usko yeh bologe ki 'Yeh yeh yeh gaana nahi gasakta' aur main bolunga, 'Aare main kya karunga'? Main gaane ko tweak kardunga, gaana change hojayega aur utna hi maza ayega (Am I a new artist that if you tell me not to sing such songs. I'll wonder what to do? I'll weak songs, change them and the fun will still remain the same)."

Diljit is a fan of Gujarat govt

Diljit also called himself a fan of the Gujarat government, adding that he fully supported it "if, in fact, Gujarat is a dry state". He also spoke about how he wants Amritsar to be a dry city, too. The clip ended with Diljit saying he would stop singing songs about alcohol if such shops were closed countrywide.

What happened

Diljit made headlines after the Telangana government issued a legal notice instructing him not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during his concert in Hyderabad. The notice was issued just hours before his performance on Friday. His songs, such as Patiala Pegg and Panchatara, were specifically mentioned in the complaint.

About Diljit Dil-Luminati Tour

After Ahmedabad, Diljit will perform in Lucknow on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. He will then travel to Pune to perform on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29.