‘Bahar ka kalakaar jo marzi kare’: Diljit Dosanjh calls out double standards after Telangana govt's notice. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh has criticised the Telangana government after it sent a notice to the singer directing him not to sing any songs that promote alcohol, drugs, and violence at the Hyderabad concert. Taking to Instagram, Team Dosanjh posted a video of Diljit interacting with the crowd during his show. He said that when an artist from outside the country performs in India, there is no problem. However, restrictions were put on an Indian artist. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh bypasses ‘no songs on alcohol’ directive with hilarious tweaks; fans tell Telangana govt ‘aur lo pange’) Diljit Dosanjh spoke with his fans during the Hyderabad concert.

Diljit slams Telangana govt over its notice

Diljit said on stage, "Koi bahar se kalakaar ayega woh jo marzi gaa k jaaye, jo marzi kare koi tension nahi hai. Lekin apna kalakaar ghar aa raha hai, usme tainu pareshani, taang adani hai. Par main bhi ek baat bata doon, Dosanjh ka rab hai, main nahi chhodunga (If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing anything, do anything, there are no worries. But when an Indian artist sings, then you have a problem; you have to interfere. But let me tell you, there is God. I won't let this go)."

Diljit to people who question his shows

Diljit also said that a section of the people are confused about why tickets to his concerts were sold like hot cakes. He added, "Kai logo ko toh digest nahi horaha ki itne bade shows ho kyu rahe hai? Yeh ticket 2 minute mein bik kaise jaati hai. Bro, main bohut der se kaam kar raha hoon. Main ek din mein famous nahi hua (Some people aren't able to digest why such big shows are happening. How are these tickets getting sold in two minutes? Bro, I've been working for a long time. I didn't become famous in one day)."

Diljit opens up on cybercrime

Diljit also spoke about cybercrime and how the Telangana government asked him to contact helpline number 1930 for matters related to it. He also spoke about the golden hour, which is the first hour of a show. He said how tickets are bought first from different platforms and then sold again to other people. The singer added that the matter hasn't been resolved abroad either. He added that the government is working on it.

About Dil-Luminati Tour

The singer, who kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour in Delhi in October, performed at the GMR Arena on Friday evening. The Hyderabad concert was part of his Dil-Luminati Tour to 10 cities across India. His next stop is Ahmedabad.