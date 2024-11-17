Diljit Dosanjh bypasses ‘no songs on alcohol’ directive with hilarious tweaks; fans tell Telangana govt ‘aur lo pange’

Singer Diljit Dosanjh recently held his concert in Hyderabad amid a notice from the Telangana government directing him not to sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs or violence. Now, several videos have emerged in which the singer was heard tweaking the lyrics of his songs in a bid to not violate the government's directive. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Hyderabad concert: Telangana government bans songs promoting alcohol, drugs, violence) Diljit Dosanjh's Hyderabad concert took place on Friday.

Diljit changes lyrics of his songs in Hyderabad show

In a clip, Diljit was heard singing his hit song Lemonade. A line in the song was: Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade. Diljit changed it to: Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade. In his song 5 Taara, Diljit changed the lyrics from 5 Taara thekke utthe to 5 Taara hotel ch. While singing the songs, Diljit was also seen laughing.

Fans laud Diljit's gesture

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Bro cooked Telangana govt so bad." A person wrote, "Aur lo pange (Try triggering more)." A comment read, "Telangana Government really thought they could water down Diljit’s vibe. The joke’s on them — he just cracked open a coke and kept the party going!" An Instagram user said, "The way he and his team tweaked the lyrics last minute to adhere to the legal guidelines is worth applauding, he proved that is is Greatest Of All the Times..."

What happened

The singer performed at the GMR Arena on Friday evening. On Thursday, the Telangana government, in its notice, restricted the singer from using children on stage during his show as loud sounds and flashing lights during the concert are harmful to the kids.

The notice was issued following a representation from a resident of Chandigarh and it was issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy. The representation, submitted with video evidence, said that Dosanjh had already sung songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during a live show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last month, the notice pointed out.

About Diljit's tour

The Hyderabad concert is part of his Dil-Luminati Tour to 10 cities across India. Diljit kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour from Delhi in October. His next stop is Ahmedabad. Diljit will wrap up his India leg of the tour with his concert in Guwahati on December 29.