Karan Aujla's India concert tickets costlier than Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay; most expensive one sells for 1 lakh!

Ticket prices for Karan Aujla’s concert

The tickets are available on BookMyShow. Karan's concert tickets have emerged as the most expensive among recent and upcoming concerts in India.

On BookMyShow, his show in Gurgaon, scheduled to take place on December 19, is selling the most expensive ticket at ₹15 lakh for 15 people. The most expensive ticket for his Mumbai show also costs the same.

The VVIP Diamond pass costs ₹1 lakh per person, which is almost twice the cost of the lounge pass at Diljit Dosanjh’s show in Mumbai, which is scheduled for December 19.

Screenshot of the concert tickets.

A similar ticket for Karan Aujla’s show, admitting entry of 15 people, is available for ₹3 lakh in Kolkata, and in Jaipur and Hyderabad, it is available for ₹6 lakh and ₹6.5 lakh, respectively. When compared to Diljit, the tickets are more expensive.

For Karan’s Mumbai show, the most expensive tickets that were being sold were for ₹60,000, with the cheapest ticket being for ₹4,999. If one talks about the upcoming Coldplay gig in India, the most expensive tickets that were sold for Coldplay for their show in Ahmedabad are for ₹35,000. The cheapest tickets are available for ₹2,500.

Comparison with Maroon 5

For the debut gig of Maroon 5 in Mumbai, the priced ticket was for ₹20,000, with the cheapest ticket being sold for ₹5,000. For Dua Lipa’s show held in Mumbai recently, the most expensive ticket which was available to the fans was for ₹45,000, and the cheapest ticket that was sold was for ₹3,500.

The cheapest ticket for Karan Aujla’s show is available in Ahmedabad for ₹2749. The show will be held on December 31, the venue of which is yet to be announced.

Karan Aujla gets his tour to India

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has brought his It Was All A Dream to India. In the country, he will be travelling to eight cities. This is his first tour in India. It Was All A Dream tour is produced and presented by Team Innovation and Live Nation. The Indian-Canadian singer will perform in Chandigarh on December 7, the Bengaluru show on December 13, New Delhi performance on December 15, December 18 and December 18 followed by a concert in Mumbai on December 21.

Hailed as as one of the most popular names in contemporary Punjabi music, the Vancouver-based singer gained popularity with songs such as Softly, White Brown Black and Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal’s film, Bad Newz.