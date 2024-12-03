Maroon 5 members wave, smile at paparazzi as they arrive in Mumbai ahead of their first-ever concert in India. Watch

Rock band Maroon 5 has arrived in India to enthral the audience with their gig. Several videos and pictures of the members exiting the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Monday night have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Maroon 5 India concert tickets still not sold out 2 days after general booking went live) Maroon 5 members were spotted at a Mumbai airport.

Maroon 5 lands in Mumbai

In the videos captured by paparazzi stationed outside the airport, the group members were seen exiting the airport and getting inside their cars. A few of them also greeted the paparazzi--by smiling and waving. All of them were dressed in casuals.

About Maroon 5's Mumbai show

Led by Adam Levine, Maroon 5 will grace the stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Tuesday. This will be Maroon 5's first-ever performance in India. The band comprises Adam Levine (vocals), Jesse Carmichael (keyboard), James Valentine (guitar), Matt Flynn (drums), PJ Morton (keyboard), and Sam Farrar (bass).

The venue has been divided into these venues – General Access ( ₹7,999), VIP ( ₹13,999), 2 Fan Pit areas on either side ( ₹16,999), and two lounges ( ₹24,999). The band, known for their chart-topping hits and energetic performances, promises to electrify the heart of Mumbai with their music, which has resonated with fans across generations.

More about Maroon 5

Originally formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers, the band has evolved into a pop-rock powerhouse. Their debut album, Songs About Jane, won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. Maroon 5's unique style combines catchy songwriting, clever lyricism, and adventurous creativity, redefining the modern American band.

They are known for hit tracks such as Moves Like Jagger, Sugar, Girls Like You, Animals and Payphone. With a career spanning nearly 30 years, Maroon 5 has sold over 98 million albums and 750 million singles globally, with a record-breaking 32 Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Earlier, Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events at BookMyShow, expressed his excitement, stating, "Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, and bringing them to India for the first time marks a thrilling milestone for us."