Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine gave emotional fan the moment of her life at Mumbai concert, invites her on stage. Watch

Maroon 5 had quite a concert during their maiden India visit. The Grammy Award-winning American pop rock band performed at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on Tuesday. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine invites emotional fan on stage at Mumbai concert

Maroon 5's special moment with fan

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine sat on the stage and looked for a fan to invite on stage. When a girl approached him to gift a bouquet, he got her up on stage. She was visibly emotional and hugged the singer while crying. He asked her what her name is, and she replied, “Suman.” “I love all your songs. You've been the journey of my life. Thank you so much,” she added. Adam hugged her again and thanked her for the kind words, as the live audience hooted for the duo.

An Instagram user commented on a video that captured the moment, “Lucky Suman (red heart emoji).” Several others dropped heart emojis in the comment section too.

Maroon 5's maiden India concert

Originally formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers, the band has evolved into a pop-rock powerhouse. Their debut album, Songs About Jane, won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. The band comprises Adam Levine (vocals), Jesse Carmichael (keyboard), James Valentine (guitar), Matt Flynn (drums), PJ Morton (keyboard), and Sam Farrar (bass).

The official Instagram handle of the band reposted several fan videos and photos from Mumbai. These included them performing on stage, fans arriving in hoards, roads leading to the venue getting packed because of traffic, an aerial shot of the concert, and even a cute video of a kid listening to Maroon 5's Animals at home, with the caption stating, “Alas, wish there was no age limit for @maroon5's Mumbai concert today (laughing with tears emoji).”

Adam Levine addressed the Mumbai crowd during the show, “We have been a band for a very long time, perhaps way before most of you were born. We have travelled all over the world, but this is our first time in India and we are in love with this place. This is, inarguably, the best ever audience we’ve got. I’m sorry we started late. But I promise, we would come back soon and perform for two nights.”