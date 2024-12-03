Maroon 5 perform debut gig in India: We will come back for two gigs soon, you are the best-ever audience we’ve got

“We have been a band for a very long time, perhaps way before most of you were born. We have travelled all over the world, but this is our first time in India and we are in love with this place. This is, inarguably, the best ever audience we’ve got. I’m sorry we started late. But I promise, we would come back soon and perform for two nights,” said Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, as the American pop rock band took the stage in Mumbai tonight. Adam Levine, the frontman of Maroon 5

The three-time Grammy-winning outfit belted out their chart-topping numbers, including Memories, Moves Like Jagger, Animals, Girls Like You, Payphone and Sugar, among others. “We have been around for 27 years and whatever we are is 1000% because of your efforts and the love you shower upon us, from buying tickets to getting your T-shirts ready for our shows. If you don’t do this, we would not have a job. So, thank you! We truly appreciate you and your love for us. We promise we will do the best-ever show tonight and would love it if you all could sing along,” said Levine, as the act got thousands of music aficionados grooving, which also included musicians Shaan, Armaan Malik and Zaeden. The Ambani family, including Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, were also attendance.

Levine started the two-hour set with their smash hit Animals, which won the audience over in no time. He went shirtless mid-set, which raised the mercury in an already-warm Mumbai. What grabbed attention were his numerous tattoos, with one of them in Sanskrit, featuring the word ‘tapas’, which means deep meditation. Another moment that stood out was Levine calling up a fan, named Suman, on stage, who gifted him a bouquet of flowers. He hugged her as she broke down and even sang for her.