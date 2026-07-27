Pixel 11 series will be Google's most expensive phones yet, company confirms why

Google is set to launch the Pixel 11 series smartphones at the Made by Google event globally on August 12. Ahead of the launch event, Google has confirmed that potential buyers will have to shell out more to buy the new Pixel 11 series smartphones when they hit the shelves. Google could increase the prices of the Pixel 11 series by $100. (Google) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

What’s happening and why is Google increasing prices of its Pixel phones? Smartphone makers are increasingly raising prices of their new and old smartphones in the market. In the past, top brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme and more have increased prices of their smartphones in India and elsewhere around the globe. But so far, Google hasn't joined this conversation. But that has changed as Google's Vice President of Devices and Services, Shakil Barkat, in an interview with 9To5 Google confirmed that the company will increase prices of its smartphones starting with the Pixel 11 series devices.

Barkat said that Google was experiencing an unprecedented surge in costs owing to the severe, supplier-driven RAM memory crisis. While the company has 'shielded' its customers from these supply-chain fluctuations so far, the 'economics have fundamentally shifted', which is what is leading the company to 'adjust' the prices of its upcoming smartphones.

The Google executive also said that the entire Pixel family of devices will see price revisions in the coming days and that this price change 'will be rolled out dynamically to match supply realities'. This starts with the Pixel 11 series that will arrive next month. That said, Google will continue to offer promotional offers, trade-in offers and other perks to make the purchase worthwhile for the buyers.

For the unversed, smartphone prices have increased globally due to a rise in the DRAM prices owing to the booming demand from AI data centers. These prices are making smartphones much more expensive to build smartphones and ultimately driving the prices up.

So, how much will the Pixel 11 series cost? Google hasn't confirmed how much of a price hike should the buyers brace for. However, reports suggest that the company could increase the starting price of the upcoming Pixel 11 and the Pixel 11 Pro smartphones by around $100 ( ₹9583 approximately). In addition to this, the company is also planning to make RAM more efficient. The company will reportedly pack 12GB of RAM instead of the 16GB on the Pixel 11 Pro and optimize it better to save costs. However, reports also suggest that Google will also double down on the storage space, moving from 128GB as base variant to 256GB as the base variant, to soften the blow for the potential buyers.