NGT notes 'chaotic aftermath' of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert, directs immediate restoration of JLN stadium

PTI |
Nov 23, 2024 10:13 PM IST

The NGT addressed waste management violations following a concert, noting the stadium was left littered with trash, disrupting athlete training.

The National Green Tribunal has ordered immediate action for the restoration of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in the "chaotic aftermath" of last month's Diljit Dosanjh concert that saw the stadium's running track littered with trash.

Diljit Dosanjh performed at Delhi's JLN stadium on October 26.
Diljit Dosanjh performed at Delhi's JLN stadium on October 26.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue based on a news report, the tribunal said, "The matter indicates a violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules and the Environment Protection Act."

In an order dated November 19, a bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "The aftermath of the concert left the stadium grounds littered with trash, including broken glass bottles, beer cans, plastic wrappers, and other refuse and the mess was so significant that athletes were seen trying to clean up the stadium, but their efforts were in vain due to the sheer scale of the damage."

The bench, also comprising expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the stadium's track was closed for around 10 days after the concert, causing disruptions in the training of athletes who were forced to move to the less maintained warmup track outside the main stadium.

The NGT's order noted that as per the report, scores of attendees discarded waste like pizza boxes, water bottles, and empty beer bottles on the track in the absence of bins at the venue.

It underscored that a "considerable time" had elapsed after the event.

"Therefore, we dispose of the original application directing the member secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), to ensure immediate action for the restoration of the stadium to the original position as it existed before the event and to clear all the debris and garbage that was dumped during the event. Let this exercise be completed within two weeks," the tribunal said.

The concert was held on October 26 and 27 and according to the Sports Authority of India, over 70,000 people attended the event.

Follow Us On